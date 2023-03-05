 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Structures of India's democracy under 'brutal attack': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Mar 05, 2023

Gandhi also hit back at the government's criticism that he had maligned the country on foreign soil during his lecture at Cambridge University earlier this week, where he had first raised the issue of Indian democracy being "under attack".

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Stepping up his attack on the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack" and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

The Opposition leader, who is in London as part of a UK tour, told reporters here that there are conversations ongoing within the Opposition to unite around an alternative vision for the country and act upon an "undercurrent of anger" over pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, the concentration of wealth and violence against women.

The 52-year-old former Congress president referred to the income tax department's recent survey action against the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai as an example of the suppression of voice across the country", a motivating factor behind his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'  which he described as an expression of voice against the ruling BJP's attempt to silence the country.

"The reason the yatra became necessary is because the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack," Gandhi told reporters at an India Insights event organised by the Indian Journalists Association (IJA) on Saturday evening.