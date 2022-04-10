English
    Stronger farmers become, more prosperous New India would be: PM Modi

    PTI

April 10, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

    PTI
    April 10, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi


    The stronger the farmers become, the more prosperous New India would be, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' and other agriculture-related schemes are giving new strength to crores of tillers.

    Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a graphic which stated that Rs 1.82 lakh crore have directly been transferred to the bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers.

    The graphic stated the benefits farmers received under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' and other agriculture-related schemes. "The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they become, the more prosperous the New India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 12:07 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.