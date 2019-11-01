App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strong states will strengthen country: Mamata Banerjee

Extending her greetings to the people of the states whose foundation days are celebrated on November one, Banerjee urged them to strengthen the country's federal structure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Indian union will be strengthened only if the states are strong.

Extending her greetings to the people of the states whose foundation days are celebrated on November one, Banerjee urged them to strengthen the country's federal structure.

"Heartiest greetings to my brothers & sisters of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh on the Foundation Day of their States," Banerjee tweeted.

Close

"The Indian Union will be strengthened only when States are strong. Let us strengthen our federal structure. Jai Hind. Joy Bangla," she added.

Seven Indian states - Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - are celebrating their foundation day on this day.

Union Territories of Lakshwadeep, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar also have their foundation days on November one.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:46 am

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.