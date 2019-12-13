Strong action to be taken against those involved in violence: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protect the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent.
Talking tough, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday warned of taking strong action against those involved in arson and violence, saying vandalism has no place in any democratic process.
Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protect the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent."We will not tolerate any violence. Strong action will be taken against anyone who is involved in vandalism," he told PTI.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:31 pm