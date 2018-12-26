App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stop posing for cameras, help miners trapped in Meghalaya coal mine: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of instead posing for cameras and strutting on the Bogibeel bridge on the mighty Brahmaputra river in neighbouring Assam after inaugurating it on December 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on December 26 made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save 15 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, alleging the government was not organising high-pressure pumps for the rescue operation.

He accused Modi of instead posing for cameras and strutting on the Bogibeel bridge on the mighty Brahmaputra river in neighbouring Assam after inaugurating it on December 25.

"15 miners have been struggling for air in a flooded coal mine for two weeks.

"Meanwhile, PM struts about on Bogibeel Bridge posing for cameras.

"His government refuses to organise high pressure pumps for the rescue.

"PM please save the miners," Gandhi tweeted.

He said this amid reports that the operation to rescue the 15 miners is hampered by lack of equipment. The miners were trapped after water from the nearby Lytein river suddenly gushed into the pit.

A senior Meghalaya home department official has said the police force in East Jaintia Hills district, where the mine is located, do not have adequate personnel to deal with the problem.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 01:00 pm

