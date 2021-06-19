MARKET NEWS

Steps taken by Om Birla enriched parliamentary democracy, enhanced productivity: PM Modi

It is worth noting that he has placed special emphasis on giving first time MPs, young MPs and woman MPs the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House, Modi said.

PTI
June 19, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the work of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who completed two years at the helm, saying he has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many "historic" as well as pro-people legislations.

It is worth noting that he has placed special emphasis on giving first time MPs, young MPs and woman MPs the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House, Modi said.

Birla has also strengthened various committees, whose role in our democracy is vital, he added.

"Over the last two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him," Modi tweeted.

Birla, who was elected as a BJP member for a second term from Kota in 2019, was elected Lok Sabha Speaker unopposed on this day.

He has put emphasis on boosting the House's productivity and made it a point to allow as many members as possible to raise their issues.
