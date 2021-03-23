Stepped out for official work on February 28, want to ensure people aren't misguided: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

File image of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

In a series of videos posted on Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on March 23 set out to clarify when and where he was quarantined due to COVID-19 so that “people are not misguided”.

This came a day after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenged former union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s defence that Deshmukh was in the hospital from February 5 to 15 and under home isolation in Nagpur until 27.

Pawar said this while addressing the media amid a political storm over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

The BJP claimed that the dates cited by Pawar were not adding up. Amit Malviya, the saffron party’s information and technology department national in-charge, tweeted: "Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was in the hospital from 5-15 Feb and in quarantine from 16-27 Feb. But Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 Feb... How lies fall flat!" Malviya attached a video of Deshmukh’s press conference.

“Over the last few days, false reports are doing the rounds in the media. I was hospitalised from February 5 to 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 on February 5. I got discharged on February 15 and was under home quarantine for 10 days, hence on February 15, I came to Mumbai via a private aircraft,” Deshmukh said.

“As per doctor's advice, I used to visit a park late at night for pranayama thereon. I attended a few virtual meetings from the Nagpur hospital and later during the home quarantine. Few officers visited me at home for briefing prior to the Budget Session on March 1,” Deshmukh added.

The state’s home minister further said that he stepped out of his home on February 28 for the first time for official work and he was sharing these details “so that people are not misguided”.

Singh, the then Mumbai Police commissioner who was recently transferred to the Home Guard, had alleged that the state home minister had appointed several of his officers for running an extortion racket. Their meeting had taken place in February, Singh said.

His letter, sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also claimed another meeting between Deshmukh and others, including Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhujbal, where collection from hookah parlours was discussed. That meeting took at his official Mumbai residence on March 4, the letter added.

Deshmukh has denied these allegations and suggested that Singh is trying to save himself in the Sachin Waze case.

Singh moved the Supreme Court on March 22, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged corruption by Deshmukh. In his petition, Singh also reportedly asked the top court to order that all CCTV footage from Deshmukh's Mumbai residence be taken into custody.