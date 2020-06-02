App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Step above junk: Rahul Gandhi comments on Moody's ratings, PM Modi's handling of Indian economy

"Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy a step above JUNK. Lack of support to the poor and the MSME sector means the worst is yet to come," he said on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on June 2, voiced concern over the state of India's economy, saying global rating agency Moody's has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a step above junk".

He said lack of support to the poor and small and medium industry indicates that the worst is yet to come.

"Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy a step above JUNK. Lack of support to the poor and the MSME sector means the worst is yet to come," he said on Twitter.

Close

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in more than two decades, saying policymakers will be challenged to mitigate risks of low growth, deteriorating fiscal position and financial sector stress.

related news

Downgrading India's rating by a notch to 'Baa3' from 'Baa2' assigned in November 2018, Moody's, on June 1, estimated India GDP shrinking by 4 per cent -- first full fiscal contraction in more than four decades, as the country faces a prolonged period of slower growth.

'Baa3' rating is the lowest investment grade -- just a notch above 'junk' status. Moody's had last downgraded India's rating in 1998.

[With PTI inputs]

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Economy #India #moody's narendra modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

