No polls for CWC, Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members

The Congress steering committee on February 24 decided not to hold elections to the party’s highest decision making body (Congress Working Committee) and authorised their newly elected president Mallikarjun Khrage to nominate the members.

“Congress steering committee has unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all CWC members,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The decision was taken during the steering committee’s meet at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, which was attend by 45 members. Gandhi family members including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi skipped the meeting.

“The committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and all members who were present unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members. Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC,” said Jairam Ramesh.

The steering committee started discussions at the beginning of the 85th plenary session and approved the agenda for their three-day conclave. Jairam Ramesh also said the plenary session will decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution.

India scaling new heights of success, Meghalaya making strong contributions: PM Modi “Congress party is amending its constitution to ensure representation to women, Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minorities and youth,” Ramesh added. He said that Congress party’s former ministers, former presidents will be given due representation in the working committee. “We are confident that AICC as well as PCC delegates will support the unanimous decision of steering committee,” he said. The Congress during its three-day plenary session is expected to take many decisions that will draw the road map for 2024 general elections. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News