No polls for CWC, Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

“Congress steering committee has unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all CWC members,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress steering committee on February 24 decided not to hold elections to the party’s highest decision making body (Congress Working Committee) and authorised their newly elected president Mallikarjun Khrage to nominate the members.

The decision was taken during the steering committee’s meet at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, which was attend by 45 members. Gandhi family members including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi skipped the meeting.

“The committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and all members who were present unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members. Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC,” said Jairam Ramesh.