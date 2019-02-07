App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

States cannot deny entry to CBI to probe cases referred by courts: Government

The assertion assumes significance amid the ongoing tussle between the CBI and the West Bengal government over probe into the chit fund scam cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

States cannot deny entry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases referred by the courts, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on February 7.

The assertion assumes significance amid the ongoing tussle between the CBI and the West Bengal government over probe into the chit fund scam cases.

The CBI, which functions under the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, can probe offences in a state with prior approval of the state government concerned.

Further, Constitutional courts can also entrust any case or class of case for investigation in exercise of inherent jurisdiction even without the consent of the respective state government, the minister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Once general or specific consent is granted under Section 6 of the DSPE Act, by the state government where the case is registered; or when the case is entrusted by the Constitutional courts, the powers and jurisdiction of members of the DSPE (CBI) may extend for investigation, he said.

"Withdrawal of consent, if any, by a state government can be effected prospectively and not retrospectively," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

Further, in the cases which are referred by the Constitutional courts, the entry of CBI cannot be denied by that state as these do not require the consent of the state, he said.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #CBI #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.