App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

State sponsorship of terrorism biggest threat world facing today: PM Modi in Maldives

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, the Majlis, Modi said that relations between India and Maldives are older than history.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 8 that state sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the humanity is facing today as he urged the world leaders to unite for combating the menace.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, the Majlis, Modi said that relations between India and Maldives are older than history.

"Today I want to emphasise that every Indian was with you for the strengthening of democracy in the Maldives," he said.

Close

Terrorism is not just a threat for a country but to the entire civilization, he said.

related news

"The world community has organised conventions and meetings on global challenges like the climate change, now it should also come together on the issue of terrorism. It is time for a global conference on terrorism," Modi said.

"It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists.

"State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

India in the past has blamed Pakistan for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country and asked it to stop supporting terror outfits operating from its soil.

"The water is now rising above the head," Modi said as he urged the world leaders to unite for combating the menace.

"Combating terrorism and radicalisation is the most accurate test of the leadership in the world," he said.

In support of freedom, democracy, prosperity and peace in the Maldives, India is standing side by side with the Maldives, Modi said.

"Today in Maldives, and in Majlis, I am very happy to be present among you. Majlis took the decision to invite me, in its first meeting after Mohamed Nasheed Ji became the speaker.

"Your gesture has touched the heart of every Indian and has enhanced their respect and dignity," he said at Parliament.

"I am very happy that we have signed a deal on the ferry service between the two countries today," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih reaffirmed their "unequivocal and uncompromising position" against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, both within the region and elsewhere, according to India-Maldives joint statement.

In recognition that the security interests of both countries are interlinked in the region, they reiterated their assurance of being mindful of each other's concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region and not allowing their respective territories to be used for any activity inimical to the other, it said.

"The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean region, and to strengthen coordination in enhancing maritime security in the region, through coordinated patrolling and aerial surveillance, exchange of information, and capacity building," the statement said.

Modi and Solih agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on issues of common concern including piracy, terrorism, organised crime, drugs and human trafficking, it said.

They agreed to set up a joint working group on counter-terrorism, countering violent extremism and de-radicalisation, the statement added.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.