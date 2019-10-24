State elections 2019: A wake-up call for BJP, Opposition sniffs a chance

Anand Kochukudy

Even before the dust from the latest round of state elections settled, the writing was on the wall.

On October 16, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was slated to address a rally in the Gujjar-dominated village of Bapoli, falling in the Samalkha constituency of Haryana.

My hosts in the village, the Rawals, predicted beforehand that it would evoke hardly any response. True to their prediction, a paltry crowd of 2,000-odd people turned up, leaving the organisers red-faced.

Shah, nevertheless, put up a brave face and raked up the Balakot strikes and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He even took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for “speaking in Pakistan’s language”, in this village bordering Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP had put up Shashi Kant Kaushik, a Brahmin, while the Congress had fielded Dharam Singh Chhoker, a Gujjar himself. It may not surprise many that such news might have gone unreported as the BJP was seen dominating the discourse and had mounted a very effective campaign, at least in urban areas.

In the Noorwala village next door, falling in the Panipat Rural constituency, there was a stark contrast when the JJP’s Dushyant Chautala addressed a rally as a large number of people showed up. This illustrates one of the broad trends in the Haryana -- and even Maharashtra -- Assembly fight. The urban and rural voters have voted very differently in this election.

While the BJP has been able to hold on to many of the urban seats in Haryana, it has not been able to ‘nationalise’ the election in many rural areas, where bread-and-butter issues have determined the results.

While a majority of the exit polls -- and this writer himself -- read the trends differently in Haryana, possibly because of the BJP’s sheer dominance in the Grand Trunk Road belt and its high-pitched campaign on nationalism finding resonance among the urban crowd, the farmers and the unemployed youth have hit back with a vengeance, sending out a clear message that such campaigns might have diminishing returns if their interests are not addressed.

A bigger takeaway in this election is also how the voters are discerning enough to distinguish between Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Just as the varied results in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan demonstrated, despite the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls happening in quick succession, the electorate is voting on national issues in the general election and on local issues in the state.

To that extent, the Congress, down and nearly out in Haryana, deserves credit for trying to localise the polls and not falling for BJP’s rhetoric on issues like Article 370 and national security.

There are some other trends to watch out for in Haryana. Jats in Haryana, who had seemingly voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, have backed the Congress and the JJP in the Assembly elections. If the Jat vote had not split between these parties in some seats, the Congress might have even ended up securing a clear mandate in Haryana.

Another interesting trend is the shift in the Dalit vote in Haryana. While Dalits too seemed to have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, they appear to have switched over to the Congress this time. So, what provoked this switch?

While I was in Ambala during the election campaign, I met some members of the Dalit community who were furious with the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Mandir in Delhi in August. They were very vocal on how the BJP had made a huge issue of the Ram Mandir but had not displayed the same sensitivity on the issue of the Ravidas temple.

Sant Ravidas is worshiped by Dalits, including those in the Sikh fold, who together form a sizeable number in Haryana. It seems that the temple demolition has led to an erosion of the Dalit votes for the BJP in Haryana.

If only the national leadership of the Congress had not abandoned the party units in Haryana and Maharashtra and not let things dither, things could have turned out a lot differently. However, as they say, hindsight is always 20/20, and the opposition parties could take heart from these results for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As for the BJP, its over-reliance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win even municipal elections and the ploy to fight every election on national issues might come a cropper in future if the Opposition can get its act together.