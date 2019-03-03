App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

State, Centre health schemes helping 90% people: Devendra Fadnavis

He was speaking at the 33rd Atal Mega Health Camp held in neighbouring Palghar district on March 3 morning in which almost one lakh people got treated.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 3 said 90 percent of people in Maharashtra aregetting the best of health care facilities due to the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya and Centre's Ayushman Bharat schemes.

Fadnavis said presence of expert doctors, deployment of government machinery and public participation made these camps unique and it was resulting in people getting treatment free of cost.

Food, clothing and shelter were the needs of people earlier, but today, education, health care and employment too were equally important, the Maharashtra CM claimed.

"Around 90 percent people in Maharashtra get best health care facilities because of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana," he said.

The CM announced that additional land will be given for the expansion of the district health centre at Palghar.

He said the government was planning to set up a medical college in the district.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

