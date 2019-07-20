App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Standoff between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP govt ends

Gandhi spent July 19 night at the Chunar guesthouse, insisting she will not return to Delhi unless she meets the families of the victims.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The standoff between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and the Uttar Pradesh government ended on July 20, a day after she was detained by the Mirzapur administration when she insisted on travelling to the scene of a recent shootout in Sonbhadra.

Gandhi spent July 19 night at the Chunar guesthouse, insisting she will not return to Delhi unless she meets the families of the victims.

On July 20, some of the villagers from Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down over a land dispute, came to the guesthouse itself.

Later, a Congress leader said she was returning to Varanasi, where she had landed on July 19.

The Congress general secretary had earlier met some of those injured in Wednesday's clash at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

But she was stopped while she and her supporters were travelling to Sonbhadra by road.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sonbhadra clash

