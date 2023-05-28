English
    Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India

    Stalin also addressed Tamils living in Japan, while highlighting the link between the Tamil and Japanese languages.

    PTI
    May 28, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST
    Stalin travelled from Osaka to Tokyo on a bullet train (Image: Twitter/@mkstalin)

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

    He also addressed Tamils living in Japan, while highlighting the link between the Tamil and Japanese languages.

    On his train journey, he tweeted: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some related pictures.

    "A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

    The Chief Minister had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

    Later in the day, he addressed a meeting of the Tamil diaspora living in Japan and highlighted the various initiatives of his government aimed towards the welfare of such non-resident Tamil people.

    Inviting them to his home state, he also extended his support to the Tamil people.

    PTI
