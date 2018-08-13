Stalin may be DMK working president, but he is not working: Alagiri

M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri has told CNN News18 that "all is not well within" the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), hours after he openly revolted against party working president and younger brother MK Stalin.

Speaking to the television channel, Alagiri said that he is the "correct person" to lead the party.

When asked if his rebellion will cause a split in the DMK, Alagiri said, "How can I split DMK when I am not part of the party?"

Taking a jibe at Stalin, Alagiri said "Stalin may be the working president, but he is not working." He also expressed his unhappiness over the current functioning of the DMK.

Supposedly referring to the RK Nagar bypoll loss, Alagiri said, "It has come to a condition that DMK is losing its Chennai seat, not happy with the way party is being run."

DMK sources had earlier told the news channel that Alagiri was "acting out of frustration" and that he was desperately trying to get back into the party.

The sources said that Alagiri is not a threat to the party and that the open revolt will not have any effect on Tuesday's party reshuffle meeting. They claimed that he tried contacting Stalin through some family members.

Stalin has reportedly declared that the question of inducting Alagiri back into the party does not arise.

On Monday, Alagiri challenged younger brother Stalin to stake claim for the party's leadership, less than a week after the demise of their father and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.

Speaking to the media at his father's burial site on Marina Beach in Chennai, Alagiri had said that he was "pained" by what has been transpiring after his father’s death.

"All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply," he said.

Alagiri's comments come a day ahead of the party's urgent Executive Committee meeting.

Reports suggest that the meeting will stick to condoling Karunanidhi's death, and that the coronation of Stalin as party president will happen only at the general council meeting, which will probably be held in September.

Alagiri, was once considered a party strongman, especially in the Madurai region.

In 2009, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Madurai and was given the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Manmohan Singh government.

Eventually, he was side-lined from the party and Stalin was announced as Karunanidhi's political heir. Alagiri was expelled from the party in 2014.