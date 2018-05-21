App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 21, 2018 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Stalin, Kumaraswamy on same page over Cauvery

Subsequently JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy too favoured bilateral talks to solve the issue. Cordial ties should be created with the new government and a solution hammered out through talks, Stalin said at a function at Nagapattinam district "Though we have got a legal victory, water to the necessary extent should be received and farmers should be provided with that," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK working president M K Stalin today batted for 'cordial ties' with the new government which will assume power in Karnataka and asked the AIADMK regime to work for a solution to the Cauvery issue through talks.

Subsequently JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy too favoured bilateral talks to solve the issue. Cordial ties should be created with the new government and a solution hammered out through talks, Stalin said at a function at Nagapattinam district "Though we have got a legal victory, water to the necessary extent should be received and farmers should be provided with that," he said.

If farmers were not provided with water for irrigation, DMK would steer protests to get it, he said. He said that during the previous DMK regime, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had got Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu through his 'friendly attitude' with his Karnataka counterparts.

"Thalaivar (leader) Kalaignar fulfilled everything by establishing friendly ties with neighbouring States." DMK, meanwhile, said its leader Stalin has been invited by the JDS top leadership to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23. At Tiruchirapalli, Kumaraswamy said he favoured talks to solve the Cauvery issue amicably and assured his full cooperation to Tamil Nadu on the matter.

related news

"Through bilateral talks it is better to solve it, because there are some problems from both sides," he said and referred to farmers from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu facing a distress situation.

"We have to solve it, we have to live together, for that let us see, I am going to give full coperation to solve this problem amicably," he told reporters here. Asked if the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery issue would be obeyed by his state, he said, "definitely everybody has to obey, not only my government." He said for the last three years, all reservoirs were "empty in our state also," and due to that there was 'some problem between both states."

The JDS leader, who arrived at Tiruchirapalli on a visit to the Lord Ranganathaswamy temple at nearby Srirangam, said "I think Lord Ranga will give sufficient rainfall." With copious showers, he hoped all reservoirs would be full and "then there is no problem between us."

tags #Cauvery #India #Kumaraswamy #Politics #Stalin

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.