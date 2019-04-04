App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Stalin dares IT department to carry our raids at PM, CM and Dy CM's house

"Definitely there are crores of money stashed in Modi's house and will the IT department be ready to conduct the raids on Modi's house?," Stalin asked while addressing a poll meeting seeking votes for CPI(M) candidate P R Natarajan here.

DMK president M K Stalin dared the Income Tax (IT) department to conduct raids on the premises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Definitely there are crores of money stashed in Modi's house and will the IT department be ready to conduct the raids on Modi's house?," Stalin asked while addressing a poll meeting seeking votes for CPI(M) candidate P R Natarajan here.

Similarly, would the department dare to conduct raids on the premises of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, where it would get a huge amount of money, he asked.

It was reported that crores of money were being distributed in Theni, from where Panneerselvam's son is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the DMK chief said.

He raised this issue in reference to the IT raids conducted on DMK treasurer Dorai Murugan's premises in Vellore, from where his son was contesting the polls.

The IT department had given an explanation that the raids were conducted following a complaint from the police, Stalin said.

"I am alleging that crores of money are stashed in Modi's house. Will you dare to carry out raids?," he asked.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:00 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

