Stalemate on next Goa CM continues, says GFP chief Vijai Sardesai

The Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner in the state's BJP-led government, Monday said a stalemate persisted on the selection of the next chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar.

The GFP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's three MLAs each, an equal number of Independents, and BJP legislators have been meeting since late Sunday night to reach a consensus on Parrikar's successor.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had flown into the state early Monday to lead the discussion.

"The stalemate over the issue (next CM) continues," GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said.

He said he, along with other coalition partners, had raised certain apprehensions with Gadkari but was yet to get answers on them from the BJP.

"We are yet to receive any response from them. We can understand that the BJP is busy with final rites of Parrikar," Sardesai said.

Earlier during the day, BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Michael Lobo had claimed Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant and state Health minister Vishwajit Rane had been shortlisted for the CM's post.