Spirits undeterred, Priyanka Gandhi is prepping for UP bypolls already

The Indian National Congress lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party by a massive margin in the recently concluded national general elections. Her brother Rahul Gandhi even lost the family’s bastion Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

The drubbing, however, has not down much to drown the spirit of the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She has already begun work on regaining lost ground in preparation for the 2022 State Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka has already met with Congress leaders and workers in Uttar Pradesh and sought their feedback, said a report by News18. She has also interacted with women, farmers, businessmen, and other professionals to be able to weave a better strategy for the Congress party.

Sources privy to the development mentioned that Priyanka has even formed teams of AICC members who would collate people-centric information from the districts for her. They have additionally been tasked with spending a minimum of two days in the constituency and interact with more workers. Moreover, the Congress leader who will be extensively touring the state in the coming month, has sought increased participation of women in the political process.

Even before the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced, the Congress had asked its various district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh to send booth-wise data to the party headquarters. Sources suggested that the data would be analysed to chalk out the strategy for assembly polls. The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data was also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organisational structure in the state.

Interestingly, during the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi scion Rahul had said his party is hopeful of forming the government in the state in 2022. He had said: “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya [Scindia] to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state.”