you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Speedbreaker didi lost sleep after 2 phases of Lok Sabha polls: Narendra Modi

The prime minister criticised Mamata Banerjee for seeking proof of the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, and asked her to, instead, collect evidence against those behind chit fund scams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20 said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally here in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).

"Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state," the prime minister told a well-attended rally.

He also flayed Banerjee for allowing people from the "neighbouring country" to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the state.

"It is shameful that people from neighbouring country are campaigning for the TMC. This was done by the party to appease the minority community," Modi said.

The prime minister criticised Banerjee for seeking proof of the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, and asked her to, instead, collect evidence against those behind chit fund scams.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 11:36 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

