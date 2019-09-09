Speculation rife over Congress-BSP alliance in Haryana: Here’s how the two parties may benefit

The Indian National Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are in talks to form an alliance for the upcoming Haryana Legislative Assembly election, reports suggest.

According to a report by News18, Congress’ newly appointed state unit chief Kumari Selja and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on the night of September 8 to discuss the same. This is even as senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad denied reports of the meeting, saying there was no question of working with the BSP for the state polls.

On September 6, BSP had announced that it had called off its alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for the Haryana polls.

The Mayawati-led party said it would field candidates from all Assembly seats.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said that the agreement reached with Dushyant Chautala for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana was inappropriate in terms of the proposed seat-sharing formula.

Chautala had in August announced that JJP and BSP would contest the state polls in an alliance.

Also read | Assembly polls: New Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja has her task cut out

How the parties are stacked

After governing the state for two consecutive terms under chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, Congress faced an embarrassing defeat in the 2014 Assembly polls. The party finished third, amid a continued ‘Narendra Modi wave’. The Congress had even failed to secure the Leader of Opposition’s post.

The BJP had won 47 seats out of the 90 seats to form a government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Congress had won 15 seats. The BSP had won just one seat.

The Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 legislators. The INLD has split into two factions since – one of them being the JJP.

BJP had a vote share of 33.3 percent. This was followed by INLD’s 24.2 percent and Congress’ 20.7 percent. The BSP had a vote share of 4.4 percent.

The BJP swept the state of Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning all of the 10 seats there. BJP’s vote share significantly increased as compared to 2014. In fact, a closer look at election data shows that even if Congress had allied with the JJP, the Opposition could have only won the Rohtak seat.

BJP had a vote share of around 58 percent, followed by Congress’ 28.4 percent. BSP bagged 3.6 percent of the votes.

Why the alliance could achieve

Reports suggest that the Congress has reached out to Mayawati as the BSP continues to hold pockets of influence in Haryana. Congress is hoping to stitch together a Jat-Jatav vote base by getting BSP on board.

This is also reflected in the party’s choice for the state leadership. Kumari Selja has for long been one of the leading Dalit faces of the Congress while Hooda is a prominent Jat leader.