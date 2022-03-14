'SP won 309 seats in ballot paper counting, foul play in EVM counting,’ says BJP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya

Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister in the outgoing Yogi Aditynath’s cabinet, Swami Prasad Maurya, on March 14 raised questions on electronic voting machines (EVMs), days after the Akhilesh Yadav-led party lost the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The SP leader, who lost from the Fazilnagar seat by over 45,000 votes took to social media app Koo pointing fingers at the counting process.

“The Samajwadi Party won on 304 seats in the ballot paper counting while the BJP won on just 99 seats. However, when the counting was done from EVM, the BJP won. This means there is some foul play in this,” he said.

Maurya was defeated by his nearest rival Surendra Singh Kushwaha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Maurya bagged over 70,153 votes Kushwaha polled over 1,15,733 votes, according to the poll panel numbers. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ilyas Ansari, an SP turncoat, polled over 28,105 votes in this election.

Maurya deserted the BJP on January 14 to join the SP, after serving as labor minister in the Yogi cabinet for five years. He chose Fazilnagar, in Kushinagar district, instead of adjoining stronghold Padrauna where he was said to be facing strong anti-incumbency.

Maurya had represented Padrauna for four terms since 2007.

The BJP, which won 273 seats along with its allies, scripted history by retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, where a party hasn’t won a successive term since 1985.