SP nominee in Sambhal asked to explain derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The district administration has served a notice to Samjawadi Party nominee from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SDM, Dipendra Yadav, on April 12 said the SP candidate had allegedly made the remarks during a public meeting on April 11 following which he has been served a notice and given three days time to reply.

In an election meeting of SP president Akhiesh Yadav near Kaila Devi on April 11, Burq spoke about the mahagatbandhan of SP-BSP-RLD and the threat it was posing to the prime minister.