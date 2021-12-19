SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges phone tapping, says 'CM listens to call recordings in evening'

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the effusiveness of Yogi Adityanath saying the present Uttar Pradesh is un-upyogi, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sobriquet "UPyogi". (File image)

Intensifying his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on December 19 that phones related to him and his party leaders are being tapped and the "Chief Minister listens to the recordings every evening".

Addressing a press conference a day after the income tax department conducted raids on his party leaders, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said it was an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election, reported NDTV.

UP is going into polls earlier in 2022 and SP is emerging as a big challenger to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said with the raids the BJP is working to script handed down by the Congress when they were in power, according to the report.

Earlier, he had questioned the effusiveness of Adityanath saying the present Uttar Pradesh is un-upyogi, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sobriquet "UPyogi".

PM Modi on December 18 used a new coinage UPYOGI or 'UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi' to praise UP CM Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state.

Taking a swipe at PM’s new punchline, Yadav mentioned the Hathras rape-cum-murder of a Dalit girl and killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri to dub the present regime being "unupyogi" (useless) for the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said "The daughter of Hathras, the farmers of Lakhimpur, the trader of Gorakhpur, women who are feeling insecure, unemployed youth, the Dalits and the backward class (people) are saying...for UP, the current government is not useful, it is useless".

"People of UP are saying that if someone is "up-yogi" (deputy-yogi), then who is the "mukhya yogi (main yogi)," he wryly said, adding "UP is today saying that it does not want the BJP."