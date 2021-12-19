MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges phone tapping, says 'CM listens to call recordings in evening'

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said with the raids, the BJP is working to a script handed down by the Congress when they were in power.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the effusiveness of Yogi Adityanath saying the present Uttar Pradesh is un-upyogi, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sobriquet

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the effusiveness of Yogi Adityanath saying the present Uttar Pradesh is un-upyogi, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sobriquet "UPyogi". (File image)

Intensifying his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on December 19 that phones related to him and his party leaders are being tapped and the "Chief Minister listens to the recordings every evening".

Addressing a press conference a day after the income tax department conducted raids on his party leaders, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said it was an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election, reported NDTV.

UP is going into polls earlier in 2022 and SP is emerging as a big challenger to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said with the raids the BJP is working to  script handed down by the Congress when they were in power, according to the report.

Earlier, he had questioned the effusiveness of Adityanath saying the present Uttar Pradesh is un-upyogi, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sobriquet "UPyogi".

Close

Related stories

PM Modi on December 18 used a new coinage UPYOGI or 'UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi' to praise UP CM Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state.

Taking a swipe at PM’s new punchline, Yadav mentioned the Hathras rape-cum-murder of a Dalit girl and killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri to dub the present regime being "unupyogi" (useless) for the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said "The daughter of Hathras, the farmers of Lakhimpur, the trader of Gorakhpur, women who are feeling insecure, unemployed youth, the Dalits and the backward class (people) are saying...for UP, the current government is not useful, it is useless".

"People of UP are saying that if someone is "up-yogi" (deputy-yogi), then who is the "mukhya yogi (main yogi)," he wryly said, adding "UP is today saying that it does not want the BJP."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 19, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.