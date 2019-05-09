App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

SP-BSP-RLD alliance's prospects to improve in next 2 phases of Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

"Our (electoral) prospects are improving...the prospects of the opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls," BSP chief Mayawati said at joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rubbishing the BJP's claim that it was doing good in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the opposition BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh said that on the contrary, its prospects were improving day by day.

"Our (electoral) prospects are improving...the prospects of the opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls," BSP chief Mayawati said at joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

RLD chief Ajit Singh also addressed the rally at the Azamgarh Muslim Education and Welfare Trust ground.

The BSP supremo said ever since the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was formed, "BJP leaders have lost their sleep".

related news

Mayawati appealed to the voters to ensure a historic win for Yadav, who is the joint opposition candidate from the seat held by the SP in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at the BJP, the BSP chief said, "We are not 'mahamilawati', it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is 'mahamilawati' (highly adulterated)."

Modi has often labelled the opposition alliance as "'mahamilawati".

Dubbing the Congress and the BJP as two sides of the same coin, she said, "Dono kaa chaal charan ek hai (both have same nature and character)."

She said Modi would try to create more confusion in the days to come and appealed to the voters not to fall prey to his designs.

"Unkey achchey din ladd gaye (Modi's good days are over) and bad days are staring at his face," she said.

In a similar refrain, the SP chief claimed it was a "rain of votes" for the "mahagathbandhan" in the last five phases of polling and the same would be the scenario in the remaining two phases.

Making fun of Modi, Yadav said he came as a tea vendor and became 'chowkidar', and asked the voters to snatch away his 'chowki' (chair).

BJP president Amit Shah has asserted in his speeches and interviews that the party will improve its tally in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2014 when it bagged a whopping 71 seats out of 80, besides its ally Apna Dal winning two.

Sharing stage with the BSP and the SP bosses, RLD chief Ajit Singh said Modi's days as prime minister are over.

He appealed to the people to vote out the "government of liars".
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:25 am

tags #BSP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics #Samajwadi Party

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

BOOM! Ishaan Khatter makes it official that Shahid Kapoor did date Pri ...

PM Narendra Modi takes another dig at the late Rajiv Gandhi

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw star in DC’s 2 wicke ...

As Avengers: Endgame gears up to overtake Avatar; Twitterati come up w ...

MET Gala 2019: If Deepika Padukone is Barbie, is Ranveer Singh Ken?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has a name and it’s straight ...

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala ha ...

Prodigy singer Keith Flint took drugs and alcohol before his death, re ...

Soni Razdan Finally Reacts to Rumours About Alia Bhatt Impending Weddi ...

Champions League: Lucas Moura Hat-Trick Takes Tottenham to Final with ...

News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Plea Over Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and ...

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board 12th Result for Science Declared a ...

Man Has 2 Year-Long-Battle With IRTC Over Cancelled Ticket, Gets Rs 33 ...

Indira Jaising, Anand Grover Allege 'Victimisation' After SC Notice to ...

Gujarat Board HSC 2019: GSEB Released 12th Results for Science at gseb ...

Ahead of 'Maharshi' Release, Theatres Hike Ticket Prices; Telangana Go ...

Trump Invokes 'Executive Privilege' over Full Mueller Report

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

When strategic autonomy takes front seat: India-US ties through the le ...

Why the government is looking to sweeten the ESOP deal for startups

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of US-C ...

Asian shares hit fresh six-week lows ahead of crucial US-China trade t ...

Market will be nervous and volatile till election results, says Sundar ...

In election years, stock market performed better post poll results, tr ...

North East Delhi Muslims favour AAP's Dilip Pandey, but Sheila Dikshit ...

Toll rises to 10 in suicide blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi sh ...

Delhi Talks: India must build on gains or risk becoming a footnote in ...

Before Student Of The Year 2, ranking directors who made their debut w ...

Civil Aviation Minister seeks report on allocation of airport slots va ...

Champions League: Lucas Moura's hat-trick breaks Ajax hearts and prope ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.