you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP-BSP joint rally proof of storm in Narendra Modi's support: BJP

The jibe from BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain came as BSP supremo Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shared stage after many years of bitter rivalry.

PTI
The BJP on April 19 took a dig at the SP-BSP grand alliance in the UP, saying a "storm" in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general election has forced opposition leaders to come together.

The jibe from BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain came as BSP supremo Mayawati and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shared stage after many years of bitter rivalry.

Though the SP and the BSP had come together last year and the former's president Akhilesh Yadav has often been seen together with Mayawati, this is the first time that Mulayam Singh Yadav joined them.

"This is a proof of storm in Modi's support. Both SP and BSP have been rendered powerless by it and have come together to survive. People in Uttar Pradesh and country are with Modi," Hussain told reporters.

In a swipe at Mayawati, he said she came to respect those whom she blamed for her life's biggest insult.

At the press conference, Hussain also took aim at the Congress after its spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joined Shiv Sena, saying the opposition party has become a "sinking ship".

Opposition parties are in such a poor shape than nobody know which leader is supporting whom, said the BJP leader after Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who is its candidate in Patna Sahib seat, campaigned for his wife and Samajwadi Party nominee in Lucknow Poonam Sinha.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

