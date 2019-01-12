App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP, BSP announce tie-up for Lok Sabha polls, to contest 38 seats each in UP

The alliance left two more seats for smaller allies.

BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each out of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The parties kept the Congress out of the alliance, but said they will not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The alliance left two more seats for smaller allies.

Making the announcement at a joint press conference with SP president Akhilesh Yadav here, BSP chief Mayawati said that the alliance will rob Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of their sleep.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics

