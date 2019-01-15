SP-BSP alliance will only breed anarchy in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the SP-BSP alliance will create "anarchy" in the state and will be short-lived.

"This alliance will promote anarchy and insecurity only. It was done due to the fear (of the BJP government returning to power) and the people will not accept it," the chief minister said here.

He was talking to reporters after offering 'khichdi' at Baba Gorakhnath at Gorakhnath temple.

Reacting to SP MLA Hariom Yadav's statement that the SP-BSP alliance would survive only as long as SP president Akhilesh Yadav bowed to the wishes of BSP supremo Mayawati, Adityanath said, "I am sure this alliance will not last long."

He said the SP had more seats that those of BSP in 1993, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected chief minister.

The BSP continued its support but the alliance was short-lived, he said.

“The 23 crore people of the state will not accept an alliance which has been arrived at after giving up the self respect and pride,” the chief minister said.

Asked if the government has invited SP and BSP chiefs to Kumbh, Adityanath said, "Kumbh is for all and we invited all."

"People from both the SP and BSP are in the Kumbh committee and it is for them to visit the Kumbh fair," he said.

"We should make a resolution on Makar Sankranti to rise above narrow caste and creed lines," he added.