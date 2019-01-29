App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP-BSP alliance incongruous: Shivpal Yadav

"The SP-BSP alliance is 'bemel' (incongruous). The BSP supremo never respected socialists and committed atrocities against them. The decision to form this alliance was taken in self-interest and people will not accept it," Yadav said.

He was addressing party workers at the first state executive meeting of the PSPL here.

"Those who are proud of the alliance will soon see their dream shattering," he said without taking names.

Praising his party workers, Yadav said that in about three months his party has become a force in the state and the party organisation is ready for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have a lot of challenges. We are being attacked by others but there is no need to fear," he said, adding that at a time when political parties should stand united against the Narenda Modi government, they are playing politics of bungalows.

Yadav said, "People have lost faith in Prime Minister Modi. No one wants to hear him now as he did not met promises he made earlier.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #BSP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Samajwadi #Shivpal Yadav

