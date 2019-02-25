SP-BSP alliance announces seat-sharing strategy for Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have declared their seat-sharing strategy for Uttarakhand as well as Madhya Pradesh, with only weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttarakhand, which has a total of five parliamentary constituencies, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP will contest from one seat while the Mayawati-led BSP will contest from four. The SP will be contesting from the Pauri Garhwal seat.



Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) to contest Lok Sabha elections in alliance in Madhya Pradesh. SP to contest on three seats and BSP to contest on rest of the seats. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0UZXDlbGIB

— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2019

In Madhya Pradesh, which has a total of 29 parliamentary constituencies, the SP will be contesting from merely three seats — Balaghat, Khajuraho and Tikamgarh — while BSP will be contesting from the remaining 26 seats.

Uttarakhand has traditionally been a BJP bastion, with the saffron party winning all five seats in the 2014 general elections.

Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, where the voter base is traditionally inclined to the BJP, the saffron party had won 27 seats out of 29 in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The remaining were won by the Congress party.