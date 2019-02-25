App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SP-BSP alliance announces seat-sharing strategy for Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand has traditionally been a BJP bastion, with the saffron party winning all five seats in the 2014 elections

Moneycontrol News
Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have declared their seat-sharing strategy for Uttarakhand as well as Madhya Pradesh, with only weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttarakhand, which has a total of five parliamentary constituencies, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP will contest from one seat while the Mayawati-led BSP will contest from four. The SP will be contesting from the Pauri Garhwal seat.

In Madhya Pradesh, which has a total of 29 parliamentary constituencies, the SP will be contesting from merely three seats — Balaghat, Khajuraho and Tikamgarh — while BSP will be contesting from the remaining 26 seats.

Uttarakhand has traditionally been a BJP bastion, with the saffron party winning all five seats in the 2014 general elections.

Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, where the voter base is traditionally inclined to the BJP, the saffron party had won 27 seats out of 29 in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The remaining were won by the Congress party.

SP and BSP, which had declared their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, had last week revealed their seat-sharing strategy for Uttar Pradesh — with the SP contesting from 37 seats while the BSP contesting from 38.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #SP-BSP Alliance

