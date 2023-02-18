 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea says North Korea fires missile into sea

Feb 18, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

SEOUL, South Korea Â South KoreaÂs military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea, a day it threatened to take.

Kim Jong Un and his daughter posing with soldiers who contributed to the test-firing of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an unknown location in North Korea.

South Korea's military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea, a day it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul didn't immediately say what type of missile was launched or how far it flew.

The launch came a day after North Korea's Foreign Ministry threatened to take unprecedently" strong action against its rivals after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North's growing threats.

North Korea is coming off a record year in weapons demonstrations with more than 70 ballistic missiles fired, including intercontinental ballistic missiles with potential range to reach the U.S. mainland. The North also conducted a slew of launches it described as simulated nuclear attacks against South Korean and U.S. targets in response to the allies resumption of large-scale joint military exercise that had been downsized for years.