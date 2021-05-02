South India bucks the trend yet again; no North Indian identity politics south of the Vindhyas

MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

It is no surprise that in a country, which has continental attributes, voting patterns would differ. Hence, in the aftermath of the infamous Emergency, in the 1977 General Elections, Indira Gandhi was swept out of office after being comprehensively routed in North India, but the South stood by her.

It is a pattern that has continued to repeat itself - till May 2, 2021.

While North India was agog with the goings on in Bengal, South India had stuck to a pattern. Tamil Nadu had not changed its political spurs.

It has been dominated by two regional Dravidian parties: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which first came to power in 1967, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which was launched following a split from the DMK in 1972.

These rival Dravidian parties have alternately ruled the state since 1967 – and will continue to do so now.

In neighbouring Kerala, the BJP juggernaut has not made much headway, despite the presence of its parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in vast numbers. The Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is back in power.

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them. ``This was his first election and he was a bit defensive, as can be expected,” his political adviser Prashant Kishor told Indian Today TV.

The AIADMK, which had been written off by exit polls, has not done as badly as projected. Until last reports came, it was leading in over 80 assembly seats as compared to rival DMK’s 140-plus.

Experts believe that the party is hobbled by finding a legitimate successor to the J Jayalalitha, even though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is emerging as the most credible name in the AIADMK. He is an ally of the BJP, which is wanting, unsuccessfully thus far, to make inroads into a state where national parties do not exist.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has won a historic second term bucking the four-decade-long trend of voting out incumbents. The LDF’s win has been a result of meticulous planning, and it had been systematically working towards this end ever since it won the mandate in 2016.

Apart from presiding over an uncertain period when multiple crises like avian flu, recurring floods and COVID-19 unfolded, it also helped that Vijayan had control over the party machinery to achieve this end. For those speculating the end of the Communist regime in India, this has come as a shot in the arm.

PROFILES:

MK Stalin: Sixty -eight-year-old MK Stalin contested as the chief ministerial candidate for the first time during these polls. He was elected unopposed as the DMK chief in August 2018, after the death of his father, M Karunanidhi, who held the position for 49 years.

During his lifetime, M Karunanidhi, on multiple occasions made his preference for his successor abundantly clear and systematically groomed Stalin for the job.

These assembly polls were seen as a real test of MK Stalin's leadership, despite DMK registering a sweeping victory on 38 out of 39 seats in the 2019 parliamentary elections under his guidance. However, that win was hugely credited to an anti-AIADMK-BJP wave following J Jayalalitha's death in 2016.

Stalin began his political journey during the 1967 Assembly elections in Madras state by campaigning for his father’s party when he was 14.

However, during his early political career, he was not considered a serious enough politician. Things changed when he was jailed for six months during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

Stalin holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the Presidency College in Chennai. He is credited with forming the youth wing of DMK and headed it for more than four decades. He became the first directly elected mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2001 and was also elected legislator from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai in 1989, 1996, 2001 and 2006.

In 2011, he was elected to the Assembly from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai.

Stalin – named after the great Soviet dictator - served as the Local Administration and Rural Development Minister in Karunanidhi's Cabinet from 2006 to 2011. He also held the charge of Deputy Chief Minister from 2009-2011. In 2016 he again won the Assembly election from the Kolathur constituency and held the charge of the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami: Palaniswami, the most likely successor to the Jayalalithaa mantle, was selected by the AIADMK as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in February 2017, following the resignation of O Paneerselvan, who took charge after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

He was sworn in on February 16, 2017 before a crowd of party workers, along with his 32-member cabinet.

Palaniswami also holds the charge of Home, Prohibition & Excise Departments along with the other portfolios normally held by the Chief Ministers, and not mentioned elsewhere.

He is elected from Edappadi constituency. During his reign, he introduced various schemes like Kudimaramaththu Work, FAME India scheme and Amma Patrol in Tamil Nadu to secure women and children in public places.

In 2018, the police opened fire on protests against a Sterlite plant that was polluting local groundwater in Thoothukudi, killing 13 people.

While ordering a one-man commission into the violence, Palaniswamy also declared the shootings were in "self-defence."

In 2019 he went on a tour in the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates to promote foreign investment in Tamil Nadu. There he encouraged the Tamil diaspora to re-invest in Tamil Nadu, in line with other states with large NRI populations such as Kerala.

During the trip he reportedly secured Rs 3 lakh crore worth of foreign investment.

However, during the 2019 elections, AIADMK contested in alliance with the BJP and was swept out of the Parliament when the DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state.