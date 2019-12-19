Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over tweet that daughter Sana, 18, 'too young' for politics'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that his daughter Sana is "too young" to be politically aware. What is believed to be his daughter's anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act post is "not true", the former Indian skipper has claimed.

A screenshot of an Instagram post, claimed to be by the 18-year-old, went viral on social media. The post is, in fact, an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's novel The End of India, published in 2003.

"Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonise in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool's paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and 'Westernized' youth," the screenshot said.

"Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don't go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. No one is safe. We must realise this if we hope to keep India alive."



Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

Ganguly tweeted from his official Twitter handle and asked people to keep his daughter "out of all this issues".

Ganguly's tweet evoked various reactions.

"Sir, you should be proud of her for saying the right thing. "Young girls" have as much a right to be political as old people," student leader Shehla Rashid tweeted.



Sir, you should be proud of her for saying the right thing. "Young girls" have as much a right to be political as old people. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) December 18, 2019





You should be proud of her. Please don’t apologise. She and thousands like her who are protesting in the rods are out hope. India’s future is secure.

— anewradha (@anewradha) December 18, 2019



Sir, I hope you’re proud of her because Sana has shown more courage than so many of the people with power and privlidge are refusing to show. She has our support and she is not alone. — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) December 19, 2019





What happened to you. I am sorry but today I lost all hope from you. After watching you selfie yourself into Jay Shah’s life, I still tried to be okay. This here, Sourav. I will remember you from a more brave time but now you are cancelled for me. And it breaks my heart

— richa singh (@richa_singh) December 18, 2019

At the same time, some came in Dada's defence and said that the issue was blown out of proportion.



What happened to you. I am sorry but today I lost all hope from you. After watching you selfie yourself into Jay Shah’s life, I still tried to be okay. This here, Sourav. I will remember you from a more brave time but now you are cancelled for me. And it breaks my heart — richa singh (@richa_singh) December 18, 2019

While Ganguly claims that his daughter did not share any such posts, many users who took the screenshots themselves have confirmed the legitimacy of it to Alt News.

A user named Aparna, who was one of the first to share the post on social media, has shared another screenshot to the publication that shows Sana sharing a map of student protests against CAA across the country.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have taken the country by storm.