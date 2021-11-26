MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Sonia, Rahul to address Congress rally against price rise, inflation on Dec 12

The rally will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders from across the country.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a public rally here on December 12 as part of her party's drive against price rise and inflation.

The Congress president and the party have decided to draw the country's attention to price rise and inflation' by holding a massive "Mehngai Hatao rally" in Delhi on December 12, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The rally will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders from across the country. "It will give a decisive warning to the present Modi Government to stop its loot and reduce the backbreaking prices. We shall continue our struggle until the Modi Government backs down," he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said "Modi and 'Mehngai' have become the bane of people's lives" and the unprecedented price rise and inflation have demolished the earnings, the household income and budget of every family in the country. He said the people of India are suffering unbearable cruelty and untold misery on account of the BJP government-driven price rise and inflation.

The budget of every household bleeds, even minimum nutrition suffers and people are finding it difficult to buy and consume day-to-day food articles as also other consumables, he alleged. "The Modi government remains oblivious to this insurmountable pain and suffering of people. Backed by a section of the electronic media, the only solution offered by Modi government is a divisive religious discourse or sporadic diversionary statements to reset the agenda from fundamental issues affecting the lives of the people," he said in the statement.

Close

Related stories

The Congress has been protesting on the issue of price rise and inflation and have called for a check on them. The Congress leader said the real issues affecting the people of India are the backbreaking prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, which have had a spiralling effect on the prices of all foods and other consumable items.

He said every home is affected by the merciless rise in prices of cooking oil, pulses and other food items and it is perhaps for the first time, price of tomato has surpassed the price of petrol and diesel in India. He also alleged that price of construction material such as cement, iron and steel has seen a rise of nearly 40 percent to 50 percent.

"Everything is gradually going out of the reach of the common man. Modi government either remains indifferent to the woes and agony of ordinary Indian or mocks it on other occasions," he alleged.
PTI
Tags: #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Nov 26, 2021 06:34 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.