Sonia, Rahul pay homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi paid homage to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the late prime minister at the Shanti Vaan here.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.

Nehru died on May 27, 1964.