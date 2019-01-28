App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on private visit to Goa, go to beach restaurant

The two leaders are in the coastal state since January 26 on what Congress leaders have said is a "private visit" and does not include meeting party functionaries.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on January 27 visited a beach restaurant in Goa.

Writing about the visit by the two leaders to a beach shack restaurant, Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, said on a social media platform, "awed by his charm and modesty".

Fernandes, in her Facebook post, said she was at a seafood restaurant in Betul in south Goa on January 27 when she saw the two leaders in the afternoon.

The dentist has also posted a picture of the Congress president, donning a blue T-shirt, there on her Facebook account.

The Congress president is scheduled to address a farmers rally in Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh on January 28 nafternoon.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

