Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on private visit to Goa, go to beach restaurant

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on January 27 visited a beach restaurant in Goa.

The two leaders are in the coastal state since January 26 on what Congress leaders have said is a "private visit" and does not include meeting party functionaries.

Writing about the visit by the two leaders to a beach shack restaurant, Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, said on a social media platform, "awed by his charm and modesty".

Fernandes, in her Facebook post, said she was at a seafood restaurant in Betul in south Goa on January 27 when she saw the two leaders in the afternoon.

The dentist has also posted a picture of the Congress president, donning a blue T-shirt, there on her Facebook account.

The Congress president is scheduled to address a farmers rally in Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh on January 28 nafternoon.