Sonia, Rahul by his side, Mallikarjun Kharge takes over as Congress chief

Mallikarjun takes over as Congress president (Credit: ANI)

Veteran politician Mallikarjun Kharge on October 26 took over as the Congress president at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Flanked by former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, who is 80, received the certificate of election from Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry. Congress Working Committee members, Pradesh Congress committee presidents and Congress Legislative Party leaders were also present.

“I am honoured to have been elected as Congress chief. I started my journey in 1969 as president of the block Congress committee and because of party workers’ support, I have reached here. I will give my best to strengthen the party,” Kharge said in his address.

“It’s a difficult time for all of us and there are forces trying to weaken democracy. We will continue to fight against hate. The party along with the people will continue its fight to save the Constitution and democracy.”

He also praised Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying it’s a big achievement for the party and people as well.

Kharge has become the first non-Gandhi in 24 years to lead the Grand Old Party. He is also the third Dalit to hold the post after Damodaram Sanjivayya and Jagvijan Ram.

Before taking charge, Kharge paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He also visited Shanti Van, Vijay Ghat, Shakti Sthal, Vir Bhoomi and Samta Sthal, the sites commemorating former leaders Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Jagjivan Ram, respectively.

In the presidential election held on October 17, Kharge beat Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor by a comfortable margin. Kharge got 7,897 votes against Tharoor’s 1,072. The last poll for Congress president was held in 2000 when Sonia Gandhi contested against Jitendra Prasada.

“Mallikarjun Kharge has reached this level only because of his dedication. He was always a committed worker and I am hopeful the party will get strengthened. I am happy and feeling relieved, now responsibility lies with him,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She praised the Central Election Authority for conducting the elections peacefully and democratically.

The newly elected Congress chief will focus on assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled for November 12, and Gujarat. In both the states, the central leadership has not devoted much time to the campaign so far.

Sources said state leaders from both the poll-bound states have expressed concerns that senior leaders did not hit the ground on time. However, it is expected that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon begin campaigning for the Himachal Pradesh election.

Rahul Gandhi will continue to lead the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Telangana on October 23 after a 22-day march in Karnataka.