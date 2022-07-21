English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning: Opposition accuses Modi govt of 'unleashing relentless' campaign through 'mischievous misuse' of probe agencies

    Ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, leaders of 13 political parties met at Parliament House and condemned the action.

    PTI
    July 21, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office on July 21 for questioning in National Herald money laundering case. The Congress on July 21 slammed the Modi government for “misusing” probe agencies against opposition leaders and staged protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office on July 21 for questioning in National Herald money laundering case. The Congress on July 21 slammed the Modi government for “misusing” probe agencies against opposition leaders and staged protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    As many as 13 opposition parties on Thursday accused the Modi government of unleashing a relentless campaign against its political opponents through "mischievous misuse” of probe agencies.

    Ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, leaders of 13 political parties met at Parliament House and condemned the action.

    "The Modi 'sarkar’ has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of several political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner,” the leaders charged in a joint statement.

    "We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi 'sarkar’ that is destroying the social fabric of our society,” they also said in the statement.

    Leaders of the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, VCK, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP were present at the meeting.

    Close

    Related stories

    Several non-Congress Opposition leaders expressed support for Gandhi and slammed the Centre for targeting political opponents.

    "I strongly condemn the attitude of ED to humiliate political leaders. The officers of ED should have gone to her residence even if they had questions to ask of Sonia Gandhi,” Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha said on Twitter.

    "For those who are ignorant, let me state that in the infamous Hawala case of 1995 the CBI had gone to the houses of those named in their FIR to ask questions,” he said in another tweet.

    Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "yet again the Extended Department (ED) of BJP is insulating the party from people’s anger towards price rise, joblessness and inflation.”

    "By repeatedly calling opposition leaders with zero evidence against them is deliberate political vendetta carried out on behalf of the BJP,” she said.
    PTI
    Tags: #ED #Modi #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 04:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.