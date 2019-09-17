Sonia Gandhi wishes PM Modi on 69th birthday

PM Modi turned 69 on September 17 and was greeted by several top leaders from across the political spectrum.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 17 extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him a healthy, happy and long life. PM Modi turned 69 on September 17 and was greeted by several top leaders from across the political spectrum."Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. She wished him a healthy, happy and long life," a party statement said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 01:20 pm