Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to find ways to bypass Centre's farm laws

Congress President Sonia Gandhi referred to a rule that says state legislatures are allowed to enforce laws that are “repugnant to the parliament law”, even after they get the president’s nod. In 2015, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had asked all Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states to use the same provision.

Moneycontrol News

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three farm bills that were passed by Parliament amid raging protests from farmers and Opposition leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged all Congress-ruled states to explore ways in which they can override the new farm laws.

In a statement on September 28, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: “Hon'ble Congress President has asked the Congress ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to override a Central law which then comes for President Assent.”

The statement further reads, “This would enable the states to negate the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian Agricultural laws including the abolition of MSP and disruption of APMCs in Congress ruled states and alleviate the farmers from the grave injustice done by the Central government.”

Under Article 254(2) of the Constitution – the rule that Sonia Gandhi has referred to in her note to the states – a state legislature is allowed to enforce laws that are “repugnant to the parliament law”, even after they get the president’s nod.

In 2015, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had asked all Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states to take recourse to the same provision to bypass a contentious land acquisition law that had been passed by the then Congress-led government at the Centre.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Farm Bills #farmer protests #India #Sonia Gandhi

