Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73, wishes pour in

Gandhi, however, is not celebrating her birthday in the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women's security, sources said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top congress leaders extended birthday wishes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who turned 73 on today.

Modi tweeted "Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health."

Gandhi, however, is not celebrating her birthday in the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women's security, sources said.

"The longest serving Congress President, Sonia Gandhi's exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion and grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday," a tweet from the party's official Twitter handle said.

Senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Manish Tewari, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, were among those who wished the party chief early in the morning.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

