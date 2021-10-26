MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Sonia Gandhi to meet state Congress chiefs today; assembly polls and protest against price rise on agenda

The meeting to be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital will be attended by presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC), AICC general secretaries, in-charges and secretaries.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)


Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will on October 26 preside over a meeting with party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues.

The meeting to be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital will be attended by presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC), AICC general secretaries, in-charges and secretaries, sources said.

READ: Can Priyanka Gandhi prevent a possible split in the Congress?

The meeting will also discuss the way forward for the decisions taken at the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) held on October 16. The CWC meeting had decided that organisation polls of the party will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1.

Reports said that the meeting will also discuss plans for mobilisation for the proposed 15-day long national agitation to be organised in November against inflation. During the agitation, senior office bearers of PCCs, district Congress committees and block committees will march to polling booths.

Close

Related stories

In the CWC meeting on October 16, Sonia Gandhi underlined the role of unity, self-control, and discipline in the revival of the party as she indirectly took on the 'G-23' group of leaders who have been seeking organisational overhaul in the party for over a year now.

Also, read: Plan systematically for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi to Opposition parties.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #accelerating inflation #AICC headquarters #Congress party president #Congress President Sonia Gandhi #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.