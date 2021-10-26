Sonia Gandhi to meet state Congress chiefs today; assembly polls and protest against price rise on agenda

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will on October 26 preside over a meeting with party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues.

The meeting to be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital will be attended by presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC), AICC general secretaries, in-charges and secretaries, sources said.

The meeting will also discuss the way forward for the decisions taken at the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) held on October 16. The CWC meeting had decided that organisation polls of the party will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1.

Reports said that the meeting will also discuss plans for mobilisation for the proposed 15-day long national agitation to be organised in November against inflation. During the agitation, senior office bearers of PCCs, district Congress committees and block committees will march to polling booths.

In the CWC meeting on October 16, Sonia Gandhi underlined the role of unity, self-control, and discipline in the revival of the party as she indirectly took on the 'G-23' group of leaders who have been seeking organisational overhaul in the party for over a year now.

