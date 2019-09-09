Sonia Gandhi to meet Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath amidst Congress feud in Madhya Pradesh

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting with senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on September 10 and 11 respectively, according to reports.

The meeting, scheduled to take place in New Delhi, comes amidst reports of factionalism within the state unit of the party.

According to a report by DNA, Gandhi wants someone acceptable to both Nath and Scindia to head the party's state unit. According to reports, while Scindia himself is in the race to become the chief, another senior leader in the state, Digivijaya Singh, has been opposing him.

Meanwhile, the report states that Nath is in favour of a tribal leader becoming the state unit's chief. This will be the second time that Nath is meeting Gandhi over infighting in the state unit. Earlier, after meeting Gandhi, Nath had said the Congress chief had expressed "concerns over issues of indiscipline in the state".

"The matter has been handed over to Congress discipline committee president AK Antony. Whoever has a complaint can approach him," Nath had said.

On September 8, Dipak Babaria, Congress' Madhya Pradesh in-charge, had submitted a detailed report about statements made by some of the leaders in the state. According to DNA, the report mentions that some leaders had complaints against Singh.

After Babaria submitted his report, Gandhi also referred the issue to a central disciplinary committee headed by Antony, who is expected to submit his own report by next week, senior party leaders said.