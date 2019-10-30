App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi to convene party meeting to fix programme for party's anti-govt stir

The Congress plans to hit streets from November 5 to 15 to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government in the Centre on issues like "economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farm crisis" in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of top Congress leaders on November 2 at the party headquarters to fix the party's strategy for its scheduled agitation to highlight the BJP government's "failure".

The Congress plans to hit streets from November 5 to 15 to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government in the Centre on issues like "economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farm crisis" in the country.

The Congress brainstorming session to fix its agitational strategy will be attended by party's general secretaries, in-charges of its various state units, heads of the frontal organisations like Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, NSUI and Sewa Dal, besides its various departments.

The agitations would be held in all state capitals, and district headquarters to highlight that under the BJP government, the country's economy is on a downturn and unemployment has fallen to a 45-year low amid a lingering farm crisis.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:22 am

