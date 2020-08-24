Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim head as CWC meet ends in high drama

After seven-hour-long deliberations, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 24 resolved that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim president of the Congress party until a session of All India Congress Committee (AICC) is called within six months.

Also, a committee would be formed to help Sonia Gandhi in day-to-day functioning, the meeting resolved.

“Congress is one big family and I don’t hold anything against anyone. But all, especially senior leaders should raise concerns at the party forum only,” Sonia Gandhi said in her concluding remarks.

The virtual meeting was called after 23 top Congress leaders wrote to interim chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking an organisational overhaul, among other things.

In the beginning of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi, 73, had announced her decision to step down as interim president.

Drama unfolded as the leaders who had written the letter came under attack from leaders supporting Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter and said it was written in “collusion with the BJP”, a comment that annoyed the leaders who were signatories of the letter.

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal, one of the signatories of the letter, took to twitter to express his displeasure over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. Later, Sibal withdrew the tweet, saying “he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him.”

Another senior leader and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had earlier offered to resign, said he had no issues with Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi but had offered to resign on others' charges.

Azad is also one of the signatories to the letter. Apart from Sibal and Azad, Congress leaders who had signed the letter included Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Renuka Chowdhury, and Veerappa Moily, among others.

Congress leader Ambika Soni demanded that action be taken against the dissident leaders.

Another senior Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, came down heavily on the dissenters. Referring to Azad, Mukul Wasnik and Anand Sharma, Patel said they occupied key posts in the party and should not have written such a letter.

He suggested in the meeting that Rahul Gandhi should take over as Congress president immediately.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Union ministers AK Antony, and RPN Singh sided with the Gandhis.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wanted the Gandhis to lead the party.

Before the meeting, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath also tweeted in support of Sonia Gandhi.