Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief until next AICC elections: Here's how the party elects its President

After deliberations, which lasted for over seven hours, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the grand old party's highest decision-making body, decided that interim chief Sonia Gandhi would continue to helm the party until the next AICC session.

The CWC also authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to take on various challenges before the party.

What this essentially means is that until the next president of the party is elected, Gandhi would continue to lead the party and will step down once the next chief takes over.

But electing a new Congress president is easier said than done. The party has its own constitution, which has laid down elaborate procedure to elect its President. Here's how it elects its highest leader:

>> Top leaders of the party are members of a top executive body called the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

>> Following a meeting of the CWC, the party's election committee sets an election schedule.

>> All members of the Pradesh Congress Committees are delegates to the party according to Article XII of the party's constitution.

>> It takes 10 delegates of the party to jointly propose any other delegate's name for the post of the party president. The term of the Congress president is five years.

>> After declaration of the election procedure, delegates can file their nominations according to the specified date. The nominations are then scrutinised and a final list of candidates is published. After which, candidates are given a seven-day window to withdraw their nomination if they wish to do so.

>> In a situation where only one candidate is contesting the election, he or she is declared the winner. The president officially takes charge starting from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary session. Till the plenary session, the winner is called as the 'President-elect'.

>> In a situation where there are multiple candidates, the winner has to secure more than 50 percent of the total votes from AICC delegates.

>> Party rule states that, if in case, no candidate is able to secure more than 50 percent votes as the first preference, the second preferences would be counted.

>> If the election process is disrupted due to any unforeseen circumstance, the CWC has the power to appoint a provisional President till the time the process is completed.