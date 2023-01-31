 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonia Gandhi to attend President address as Mallikarjun Kharge, other Congress MPs stuck in Srinagar

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Sources said the CPP chairperson will represent the Congress party during President Droupadi Murmu's first address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday as party MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, are stuck in Srinagar due to delayed flights.

Several Congress MPs, including Kharge, will not be able to attend the President's address due to delayed flights from Srinagar on account of inclement weather, party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress leaders and MPs are in Srinagar for the concluding events of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.