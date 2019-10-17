Sonia Gandhi to address public meeting in Haryana on Friday

The public meeting will be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh in the afternoon, sources said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address an election rally in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Friday -- her first poll campaign address after becoming interim party chief.
Rahul Gandhi has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Congress General Secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders, and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 10:05 pm