you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi strategising for Congress, holds meeting with top party leaders

Sources said Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi, party chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, held deliberations with Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and others as they geared up for a possible hung Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress leadership on May 18 got its act together with Sonia Gandhi stepping in and formulating the party's strategy for government formation.

Sources said Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi, party chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, held deliberations with Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and others as they geared up for a possible hung Parliament.

The Congress is leaving nothing to chance and is sniffing at government formation, as it has stepped up activity to stake its claim for forming the next government.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has convened another meeting of senior party leaders on May 22, a day before the counting of votes, the sources said.

First Published on May 18, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

